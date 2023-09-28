Urban Edge Properties [UE] Revenue clocked in at $398.39 million, up 8.45% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Urban Edge Properties [NYSE: UE] loss -1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $15.28 price per share at the time. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Urban Edge Properties Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 earnings prior to the market open on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on October 31, 2023 at 8:30am ET.

All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (Toll Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13740635. The call will also be webcast and available in listen-only mode at this link: UE Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call, or on the investors page of our website: www.uedge.com.

Urban Edge Properties represents 117.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.80 billion with the latest information. UE stock price has been found in the range of $15.20 to $15.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 999.42K shares, UE reached a trading volume of 3458579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Urban Edge Properties [UE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UE shares is $19.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Urban Edge Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Edge Properties is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for UE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for UE in the course of the last twelve months was 57.69.

Trading performance analysis for UE stock

Urban Edge Properties [UE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, UE shares dropped by -2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.93 for Urban Edge Properties [UE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.47, while it was recorded at 15.70 for the last single week of trading, and 15.22 for the last 200 days.

Urban Edge Properties [UE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Edge Properties [UE] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.08 and a Gross Margin at +37.91. Urban Edge Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.60.

Return on Total Capital for UE is now 3.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Edge Properties [UE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.13. Additionally, UE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Edge Properties [UE] managed to generate an average of $401,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Urban Edge Properties [UE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Edge Properties go to 4.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Urban Edge Properties [UE]

The top three institutional holders of UE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.