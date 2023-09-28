UBS slashes price target on Blink Charging Co [BLNK] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Blink Charging Co [NASDAQ: BLNK] gained 4.44% on the last trading session, reaching $3.06 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 8:31 AM that Blink Charging Selected by Jon Henry General Store to Supply EV Charging Solutions at Historic Location in New Market, Virginia.

Electric vehicle drivers will be able to charge up on the new Blink chargers and enjoy Jon Henry’s farmer’s market at a ribbon cutting event on September 27, 2023.

Blink Charging Co represents 65.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $199.05 million with the latest information. BLNK stock price has been found in the range of $3.04 to $3.31.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, BLNK reached a trading volume of 5041346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blink Charging Co [BLNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $15.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-28-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for BLNK stock

Blink Charging Co [BLNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.32. With this latest performance, BLNK shares dropped by -24.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.70 for Blink Charging Co [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co [BLNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.64 and a Gross Margin at -87.07. Blink Charging Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -149.76.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -35.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.10. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$147,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Blink Charging Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.47.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Blink Charging Co [BLNK]

The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock