Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] Is Currently -0.79 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teladoc Health Inc [NYSE: TDOC] loss -0.79% or -0.15 points to close at $18.87 with a heavy trading volume of 5849403 shares. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Teladoc Health Appoints Leading Healthcare and Hospitals Executive Eric Evans to Board of Directors.

David B. Snow, Jr., non-executive Chairman of the company’s board, said: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Eric to Teladoc Health’s board of directors. Eric brings the perfect combination of talent, experience, and mindset to today’s Teladoc Health as we work closely with our clients to enhance our services and offerings, invest in a robust innovation pipeline, and deliver solutions that are transforming healthcare globally.”.

It opened the trading session at $19.01, the shares rose to $19.21 and dropped to $18.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TDOC points out that the company has recorded -22.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, TDOC reached to a volume of 5849403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $29.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.28.

Trading performance analysis for TDOC stock

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.67 for Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.29, while it was recorded at 19.01 for the last single week of trading, and 25.19 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.45 and a Gross Margin at +58.45. Teladoc Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -567.53.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.77. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$2,439,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Teladoc Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.28 and a Current Ratio set at 3.37.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]

The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TDOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TDOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.