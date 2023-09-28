RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Paychex Inc. [PAYX] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] jumped around 3.79 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $116.51 at the close of the session, up 3.36%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Paychex, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results:.

Sustained Growth in Revenue and Earnings.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Growth of 7% in Total Revenue and 11% in Adjusted Diluted EPS .

Paychex Inc. stock is now 0.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAYX Stock saw the intraday high of $118.075 and lowest of $110.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 129.70, which means current price is +11.93% above from all time high which was touched on 07/27/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, PAYX reached a trading volume of 3391677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paychex Inc. [PAYX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYX shares is $121.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYX stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Paychex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paychex Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has PAYX stock performed recently?

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, PAYX shares dropped by -4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.41, while it was recorded at 113.97 for the last single week of trading, and 114.75 for the last 200 days.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paychex Inc. [PAYX] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.60 and a Gross Margin at +70.98. Paychex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.10.

Return on Total Capital for PAYX is now 48.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.36. Additionally, PAYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] managed to generate an average of $93,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Paychex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paychex Inc. go to 8.90%.

Insider trade positions for Paychex Inc. [PAYX]

The top three institutional holders of PAYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PAYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PAYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.