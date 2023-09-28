Premier Inc [PINC] Is Currently 1.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Premier Inc [NASDAQ: PINC] jumped around 0.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.99 at the close of the session, up 1.01%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 9:10 AM that PINC AI™ and Fortune Name the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals®.

PINC AI™, the technology and services brand of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), today announced the nation’s 100 top hospitals. The full list of recognized hospitals was published in an exclusive online article by Fortune.

Based on the data analyzed, it is estimated that if all hospitals performed at the same level of this year’s winners, more than 227,000 additional lives could have been saved, more than 432,000 additional patients could have been complication-free and more than $15.7 billion in inpatient costs could have been saved for the 2022 study year.

Premier Inc stock is now -37.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PINC Stock saw the intraday high of $22.15 and lowest of $21.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.57, which means current price is +4.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, PINC reached a trading volume of 4603091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Premier Inc [PINC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINC shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINC stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Premier Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Premier Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.69.

How has PINC stock performed recently?

Premier Inc [PINC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, PINC shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.60 for Premier Inc [PINC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.53, while it was recorded at 21.76 for the last single week of trading, and 29.19 for the last 200 days.

Premier Inc [PINC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Premier Inc [PINC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.40 and a Gross Margin at +63.48. Premier Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.18.

Premier Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Earnings analysis for Premier Inc [PINC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Premier Inc go to 2.40%.

Insider trade positions for Premier Inc [PINC]

The top three institutional holders of PINC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PINC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PINC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.