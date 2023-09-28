Microchip Technology Inc. [MCHP] Revenue clocked in at $8.76 billion, up 8.90% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Microchip Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MCHP] price surged by 0.59 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that GlobalFoundries® and Microchip Announce Microchip’s 28-nm SuperFlash® Embedded Flash Memory Solution in Production.

Widely deployed Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) solution is optimized for microcontrollers (MCUs), smart cards and IoT chips.

A sum of 3596862 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.64M shares. Microchip Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $76.94 and dropped to a low of $75.24 until finishing in the latest session at $76.50.

The one-year MCHP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.66. The average equity rating for MCHP stock is currently 1.74, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microchip Technology Inc. [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $97.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.74. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MCHP Stock Performance Analysis:

Microchip Technology Inc. [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, MCHP shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for Microchip Technology Inc. [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.59, while it was recorded at 76.63 for the last single week of trading, and 80.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microchip Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Microchip Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

MCHP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Inc. go to 12.10%.

Microchip Technology Inc. [MCHP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MCHP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MCHP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.