Market cap of ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY] reaches 12.79M – now what?

ShiftPixy Inc [NASDAQ: PIXY] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.38 during the day while it closed the day at $1.05. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 4:10 PM that ShiftPixy, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective Date.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or the “Company”), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced that at 11:59:59 p.m. on September 30, 2023, in Wyoming, pursuant to the vote of its shareholders on August 21, 2023, to effect a one-for-twenty-four (1:24) reverse split of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock, as further detailed in the Company’s definitive Schedule 14C Information Statement filed on September 1, 2023, Articles of Amendment of the Company’s Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation will become effective as filed with the Secretary of State of Wyoming. The new reversed shares will begin trading on Nasdaq on October 2, 2023.

ShiftPixy Inc stock has also gained 154.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PIXY stock has declined by -46.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.67% and lost -94.99% year-on date.

The market cap for PIXY stock reached $12.79 million, with 12.18 million shares outstanding and 3.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 275.13K shares, PIXY reached a trading volume of 153654961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIXY shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIXY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ShiftPixy Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61.

PIXY stock trade performance evaluation

ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 154.98. With this latest performance, PIXY shares gained by 67.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.80 for ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7213, while it was recorded at 0.5332 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3078 for the last 200 days.

ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY] shares currently have an operating margin of -98.29 and a Gross Margin at +3.52. ShiftPixy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -120.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY] managed to generate an average of -$711,557 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.ShiftPixy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.07 and a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

ShiftPixy Inc [PIXY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PIXY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PIXY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PIXY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.