Market cap of Lilium N.V [LILM] reaches 316.96M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Lilium N.V [NASDAQ: LILM] closed the trading session at $0.78 on 09/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.782, while the highest price level was $0.8396. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Lilium Starts Assembly of the Lilium Jet’s Revolutionary Electric Propulsion System.

Key step towards industrialization of Lilium’s novel electric jet technology.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Propulsion system represents a cornerstone of Lilium’s iconic aircraft architecture, opening the way for superior performance, safety, unit economics and customer experience.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.16 percent and weekly performance of -12.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, LILM reached to a volume of 3324243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lilium N.V [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $2.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Lilium N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

- Advertisements -

LILM stock trade performance evaluation

Lilium N.V [LILM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.80. With this latest performance, LILM shares dropped by -28.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.52 for Lilium N.V [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0885, while it was recorded at 0.8251 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0689 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V [LILM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for LILM is now -93.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilium N.V [LILM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.39. Additionally, LILM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.89.

Lilium N.V [LILM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LILM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LILM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.