Market cap of BCE Inc [BCE] reaches 34.82B – now what?

- Advertisements -

BCE Inc [NYSE: BCE] loss -0.88% or -0.34 points to close at $38.17 with a heavy trading volume of 4348487 shares. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Bell announces closing of amendments to its securitization program to add sustainability-linked pricing.

Bell Canada (Bell) announced today that it has amended its existing Cdn $2.3 billion securitization program to add sustainability-linked pricing. These amendments underscore Bell’s continued focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities and our purpose to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world. These amendments follow the announcement of BCE’s Sustainable Financing Framework in April 2021, Bell’s inaugural Cdn $500 million Sustainability Bond offering in May 2021 with proceeds allocated to eligible green and social investments, the conversion of Bell’s Cdn $3.5 billion committed credit facilities to a sustainability-linked loan in November 2022, and execution of its first sustainability-linked derivatives in May 2023.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We are pleased to announce the closing of amendments to our securitization program to add sustainability-linked pricing. These amendments align with our ESG strategy and objective to make a positive impact and contribute to a better future through our Bell for Better initiatives, while working to create a thriving and more prosperous world.”.

It opened the trading session at $38.51, the shares rose to $38.58 and dropped to $37.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCE points out that the company has recorded -14.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, BCE reached to a volume of 4348487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BCE Inc [BCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCE shares is $46.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BCE Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for BCE Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCE in the course of the last twelve months was 21.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for BCE stock

BCE Inc [BCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, BCE shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.85 for BCE Inc [BCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.57, while it was recorded at 39.13 for the last single week of trading, and 44.63 for the last 200 days.

BCE Inc [BCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BCE Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

BCE Inc [BCE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCE Inc go to 1.87%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BCE Inc [BCE]

The top three institutional holders of BCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.