Market Analysts see Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] gaining to $56. Time to buy?

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [NYSE: BK] traded at a low on 09/27/23, posting a -0.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.17. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Dreyfus Launches SPARK Shares of Dreyfus Government Cash Management Available Exclusively through BNY Mellon.

SPARKSM shares empower institutional clients to align their liquidity investments with their philanthropic goals by contributing 10% of net revenue to an eligible non-profit organization of their choice.

Dreyfus, one of the largest, trusted cash and liquidity managers, announced today the launch of SPARKSM shares (ticker: SPKXX).1 The share class allows clients to drive change with their liquidity investments by directing a donation to an eligible non-profit organization of their choice.2,3 The donation is expected to result in a positive, quantifiable impact for the selected organization.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3107961 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stands at 1.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.59%.

The market cap for BK stock reached $32.84 billion, with 808.44 million shares outstanding and 776.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 3107961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $49.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 3.86.

How has BK stock performed recently?

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.94 for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.65, while it was recorded at 42.63 for the last single week of trading, and 45.30 for the last 200 days.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings analysis for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp go to 7.80%.

Insider trade positions for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp [BK]

The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.