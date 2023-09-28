Market Analysts see American Express Co. [AXP] gaining to $200. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

American Express Co. [NYSE: AXP] slipped around -1.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $149.90 at the close of the session, down -0.81%. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 11:34 AM that American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share, payable on November 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 6, 2023.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Express Co. stock is now 1.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXP Stock saw the intraday high of $151.50 and lowest of $148.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 182.15, which means current price is +3.95% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 3705286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about American Express Co. [AXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $183.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for American Express Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Co. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.47.

- Advertisements -

How has AXP stock performed recently?

American Express Co. [AXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.66. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.85 for American Express Co. [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.84, while it was recorded at 152.41 for the last single week of trading, and 162.64 for the last 200 days.

American Express Co. [AXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Co. [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.70 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. American Express Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.41.

Return on Total Capital for AXP is now 16.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Express Co. [AXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 177.74. Additionally, AXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Express Co. [AXP] managed to generate an average of $96,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings analysis for American Express Co. [AXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Co. go to 14.80%.

Insider trade positions for American Express Co. [AXP]

The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.