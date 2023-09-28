Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] Stock trading around $46.16 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Las Vegas Sands Corp [NYSE: LVS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.65%. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM that Las Vegas Sands Welcomes the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada Into the Sands Cares Accelerator.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) announced that The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada (The Center) has joined Sands Cares Accelerator, a three-year membership program aimed at advancing nonprofits to deliver greater community impact. Sands also continues its capacity-building support for The Center to enable further expansion of the Arlene Cooper Community Health Center and buildout of its events center.The Center will focus its time in the Sands Cares Accelerator on solidifying marketing and communications strategies to best share its story with the LGBTQ+ community, allies, partners, funders and other supporters to sustain a strong foundation for the organization’s future. Through the Sands Cares Accelerator, The Center will receive $100,000 annually for the three years of membership, along with structured guidance to support its focus area, strategic counsel from Sands, and other in-kind support to help the nonprofit achieve its goal.In addition, general funding from Sands Cares will bring the 2023 donation to The Center to just over $265,000 and help facilitate the continued buildout of the Cooper Community Health Center toward The Center’s goal of becoming a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), as well as provide funding to finalize renovation of the nonprofit’s events center. The health center and events center deliver critical services to the community, as well as generate recurring revenue streams to fund The Center’s programs and services.Specifically, the Sands Cares capacity-building support in 2023 will enable The Center to expand the health center by covering infrastructure costs to relocate general administrative staff to another facility so that space can be used for medical services, as well as provide technology and other upgrades for the events center. Sands has supported The Center’s expansion of the Cooper Community Health Center since 2021 and enabled The Center to renovate the events center in 2022. Since 2021, Sands has provided $570,000 in cumulative funding to support The Center’s mission.”The partnership with Sands has been a valuable catalyst for helping us make significant progress toward our long-term vision for The Center,” John Waldron, CEO of The Center, said. “Joining the Sands Cares Accelerator will be an even greater vehicle for helping us build our capacity to better meet the needs of the LGBTQ+ community. It is a great honor to be part of this unique and exclusive program.”The Center is the sixth organization to join the Sands Cares Accelerator, launched by Sands in 2017 to help fast-track nonprofit organizations on the tipping point of making a leap in community impact. During the three-year membership, Sands creates longer-term relationships with nonprofits via extended funding, structured guidance and customized support rarely found with typical corporate-nonprofit engagements.The Center has been a vital part of Las Vegas for 30 years, offering inclusive, life-enriching programs, events, education and support groups for people who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies of the community. The Center serves as the hub for an array of essential resources and care, including food and meal delivery, physical and mental health care services, and community advocacy.”Inviting The Center to join the Sands Cares Accelerator was a natural fit after having worked with John and his team over the past few years,” said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility initiatives for the company. “Everything we look for in a Sands Cares Accelerator member had been demonstrated – a strong long-term vision for impact, measurable progress toward identified goals and the ability to deliver significantly greater impact with the support the program brings. We have been greatly impressed with The Center’s accomplishments in building a sustaining model of service and look forward to seeing its continued progress as part of the Sands Cares Accelerator.”Inspired by the entrepreneurial and philanthropic spirit of Sands’ founder Sheldon G. Adelson, the Sands Cares Accelerator carries on his legacy of building successful businesses and giving back to communities with a greater corporate involvement to help advance the capabilities of nonprofit organizations to better address the needs of their communities. During the three-year membership, nonprofits focus on building their capacity in a strategic area or enhancing a program offering to better serve the community. Sands serves as a catalyst and mentor for helping organizations achieve their goals.Other Sands Cares Accelerator members have included the Inspiring Children Foundation, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth and Green Our Planet in Las Vegas; Art Outreach in Singapore and Green Future in Macao. For more information on the Sands Cares Accelerator, visit https:

Over the last 12 months, LVS stock rose by 16.39%. The one-year Las Vegas Sands Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.52. The average equity rating for LVS stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.29 billion, with 764.25 million shares outstanding and 331.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, LVS stock reached a trading volume of 5404434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $70.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for LVS in the course of the last twelve months was 78.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.75.

LVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -14.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.03 for Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.48, while it was recorded at 45.68 for the last single week of trading, and 55.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Las Vegas Sands Corp Fundamentals:

Las Vegas Sands Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.75 and a Current Ratio set at 2.76.

LVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp go to -1.75%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp [LVS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.