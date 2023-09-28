Know Labs Inc [KNW] Is Currently -32.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Know Labs Inc [AMEX: KNW] loss -32.93% on the last trading session, reaching $0.24 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Know Labs, Inc. Announces Pricing of $7 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American: KNW) (the “Company”), an emerging developer of non-invasive medical diagnostic technology, today announced the pricing of a firm commitment underwritten public offering of 28,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.25 per share (the “Offering”). The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to total $7 million before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses payable by Know Labs.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 29, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, the Company has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase, in the aggregate, up to 4,200,000 additional shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments at the $0.25 per share public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Know Labs Inc represents 48.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.45 million with the latest information. KNW stock price has been found in the range of $0.23 to $0.25.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 134.64K shares, KNW reached a trading volume of 8046841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Know Labs Inc [KNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNW shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Know Labs Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for KNW stock

Know Labs Inc [KNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.00. With this latest performance, KNW shares dropped by -65.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.48 for Know Labs Inc [KNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7190, while it was recorded at 0.3938 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0323 for the last 200 days.

Know Labs Inc [KNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Know Labs Inc [KNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -288.39 and a Gross Margin at +92.64. Know Labs Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -460.34.

Return on Total Capital for KNW is now -106.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -353.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -361.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -150.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Know Labs Inc [KNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.93. Additionally, KNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Know Labs Inc [KNW] managed to generate an average of -$1,254,453 per employee.Know Labs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Know Labs Inc [KNW]

The top three institutional holders of KNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.