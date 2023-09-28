Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] gain 5.54% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [NYSE: ICE] traded at a high on 09/27/23, posting a 0.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $108.27. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM that ICE to Launch CORSIA Carbon Credit Futures Market to Manage Emissions Exposure from Airlines.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced plans to launch a physically delivered futures contract for carbon credits which the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) considers eligible for use by the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

CORSIA is the first global market-based carbon credit scheme, targeted at reducing emissions from international aviation. CORSIA is part of a basket of policy measures taken by the ICAO and allows airline operators to offset an amount of carbon dioxide emissions by retiring carbon credits.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3876384 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intercontinental Exchange Inc stands at 1.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.35%.

The market cap for ICE stock reached $60.66 billion, with 559.00 million shares outstanding and 554.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 3876384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $133.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.75.

How has ICE stock performed recently?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.14. With this latest performance, ICE shares dropped by -7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.98 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.74, while it was recorded at 109.45 for the last single week of trading, and 108.54 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.10 and a Gross Margin at +68.66. Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.22. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE] managed to generate an average of $162,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc go to 6.80%.

Insider trade positions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc [ICE]

The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ICE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ICE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.