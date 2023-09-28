Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] stock Upgrade by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $10

- Advertisements -

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [NYSE: HLX] traded at a high on 09/27/23, posting a 4.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.63. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming events:.

Barclays’ CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3227905 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc stands at 3.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.25%.

The market cap for HLX stock reached $1.75 billion, with 151.94 million shares outstanding and 141.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 3227905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

How has HLX stock performed recently?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 19.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.48 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 11.27 for the last single week of trading, and 8.04 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.99 and a Gross Margin at +5.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.05.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now -1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.97. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX] managed to generate an average of -$38,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Insider trade positions for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc [HLX]

The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.