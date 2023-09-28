Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] is 14.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [NYSE: HMY] traded at a low on 09/27/23, posting a -5.60 loss after which it closed the day' session at $3.88.

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4321089 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stands at 4.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.70%.

The market cap for HMY stock reached $2.40 billion, with 618.07 million shares outstanding and 617.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, HMY reached a trading volume of 4321089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 3.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

How has HMY stock performed recently?

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.35. With this latest performance, HMY shares dropped by -5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.50 for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +20.25. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.75.

Return on Total Capital for HMY is now 23.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.39. Additionally, HMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Earnings analysis for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR [HMY]

The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.