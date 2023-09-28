For Splunk Inc [SPLK], Analyst sees a rise to $125. What next?

- Advertisements -

Splunk Inc [NASDAQ: SPLK] gained 0.63% or 0.92 points to close at $146.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3914024 shares. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Cisco to Acquire Splunk, to Help Make Organizations More Secure and Resilient in an AI-Powered World.

News Summary.

Together, Cisco and Splunk will help move organizations from threat detection and response to threat prediction and prevention.

It opened the trading session at $145.64, the shares rose to $147.14 and dropped to $145.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPLK points out that the company has recorded 64.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -125.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, SPLK reached to a volume of 3914024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Splunk Inc [SPLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $137.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Splunk Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPLK in the course of the last twelve months was 30.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.34.

Trading performance analysis for SPLK stock

Splunk Inc [SPLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.56. With this latest performance, SPLK shares gained by 25.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.24 for Splunk Inc [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.46, while it was recorded at 145.30 for the last single week of trading, and 99.89 for the last 200 days.

Splunk Inc [SPLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Splunk Inc [SPLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.33 and a Gross Margin at +77.10. Splunk Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.60.

Return on Total Capital for SPLK is now -7.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -495.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.58. Additionally, SPLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Splunk Inc [SPLK] managed to generate an average of -$34,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Splunk Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Splunk Inc [SPLK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Splunk Inc go to 25.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Splunk Inc [SPLK]

The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SPLK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SPLK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.