For Seagen Inc [SGEN], Analyst sees a rise to $175. What next?

Seagen Inc [NASDAQ: SGEN] loss -1.67% or -3.61 points to close at $212.55 with a heavy trading volume of 3383965 shares. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM that PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improve Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival in Patients With Previously Untreated Advanced Bladder Cancer in Pivotal Phase 3 EV-302 Trial.

– Trial results to be submitted for presentation at upcoming medical meeting –.

Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE:4503, President and CEO: Naoki Okamura, “Astellas”) and Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 EV-302 clinical trial (also known as KEYNOTE-A39) for PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) versus chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer (la/mUC), a form of bladder cancer that has spread to surrounding organs or muscles, or other parts of the body. The EV-302 trial enrolled patients with previously untreated la/mUC who were eligible for cisplatin- or carboplatin-containing chemotherapy regardless of PD-L1 status.

It opened the trading session at $215.00, the shares rose to $215.00 and dropped to $212.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SGEN points out that the company has recorded 4.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -83.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, SGEN reached to a volume of 3383965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seagen Inc [SGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGEN shares is $228.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Seagen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagen Inc is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.89.

Trading performance analysis for SGEN stock

Seagen Inc [SGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, SGEN shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.85 for Seagen Inc [SGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 200.33, while it was recorded at 212.86 for the last single week of trading, and 181.79 for the last 200 days.

Seagen Inc [SGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagen Inc [SGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.24 and a Gross Margin at +79.10. Seagen Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.10.

Return on Total Capital for SGEN is now -20.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagen Inc [SGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.07. Additionally, SGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagen Inc [SGEN] managed to generate an average of -$187,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Seagen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.66 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Seagen Inc [SGEN]

The top three institutional holders of SGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SGEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SGEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.