For Firstenergy Corp. [FE], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

Firstenergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] loss -0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $35.24 price per share at the time. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM that FirstEnergy Corp. Declares Increased Common Stock Dividend.

Quarterly payment increases 5% to $0.41 per share .

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share of outstanding common stock payable December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2023. This represents a 5% increase compared to quarterly payments of $0.39 per share paid by the company since March 2020.

Firstenergy Corp. represents 573.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.21 billion with the latest information. FE stock price has been found in the range of $35.015 to $35.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, FE reached a trading volume of 5475001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Firstenergy Corp. [FE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $47.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Firstenergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Firstenergy Corp. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for FE stock

Firstenergy Corp. [FE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, FE shares dropped by -3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.23 for Firstenergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.88, while it was recorded at 35.74 for the last single week of trading, and 39.20 for the last 200 days.

Firstenergy Corp. [FE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Firstenergy Corp. [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.39. Firstenergy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.26.

Return on Total Capital for FE is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Firstenergy Corp. [FE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.91. Additionally, FE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Firstenergy Corp. [FE] managed to generate an average of $32,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Firstenergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Firstenergy Corp. [FE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Firstenergy Corp. go to 6.76%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Firstenergy Corp. [FE]

The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.