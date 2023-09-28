Evercore ISI lifts Lithium Americas Corp [LAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Lithium Americas Corp [NYSE: LAC] loss -5.29% on the last trading session, reaching $16.30 price per share at the time. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Lithium Americas Publishes 2022-23 ESG-Safety Reports for North America and Argentina.

“Over the last 18 months, our business has gained significant momentum as we advanced late-stage lithium projects in Argentina and the U.S. toward full production in a sustainable and responsible way,” said Jonathan Evans, Lithium Americas’ President and CEO. “We are uniquely positioned to bridge the global gap in demand, while maximizing sustainable value for our diverse set of stakeholders. In early 2023, we commenced construction at Thacker Pass in northern Nevada, through which we will play a key role in building North America’s lithium supply chain, and in June 2023, we achieved first lithium production at Caucharí-Olaroz in northern Argentina, the largest new lithium brine operation to come online in more than two decades.”.

Lithium Americas Corp represents 135.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.61 billion with the latest information. LAC stock price has been found in the range of $16.12 to $17.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, LAC reached a trading volume of 3601618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lithium Americas Corp [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $35.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp is set at 0.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

Trading performance analysis for LAC stock

Lithium Americas Corp [LAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.49. With this latest performance, LAC shares dropped by -7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.82 for Lithium Americas Corp [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.55, while it was recorded at 17.42 for the last single week of trading, and 20.62 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp [LAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for LAC is now -8.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lithium Americas Corp [LAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.08. Additionally, LAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lithium Americas Corp [LAC] managed to generate an average of -$889,137 per employee.Lithium Americas Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.13 and a Current Ratio set at 10.13.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lithium Americas Corp [LAC]

The top three institutional holders of LAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.