Evercore ISI lifts Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gritstone Bio Inc [NASDAQ: GRTS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.83% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.46%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Gritstone bio Awarded BARDA Contract to Conduct Comparative Phase 2b Study Evaluating Next-Generation Vaccine Candidate for COVID-19 Valued at up to $433 Million.

— 10,000 participant randomized Phase 2b study will evaluate Gritstone’s self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vaccine candidate containing Spike plus other viral targets with an approved vaccine against COVID-19 –.

— Contract is part of ‘Project NextGen,’ an initiative by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to advance a pipeline of new, innovative vaccines and therapeutics providing broader and more durable protection for COVID-19 –.

Over the last 12 months, GRTS stock dropped by -55.09%. The one-year Gritstone Bio Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.16. The average equity rating for GRTS stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $110.77 million, with 86.89 million shares outstanding and 84.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 457.88K shares, GRTS stock reached a trading volume of 5260779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTS shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gritstone Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gritstone Bio Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

GRTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.46. With this latest performance, GRTS shares dropped by -32.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.22 for Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7130, while it was recorded at 1.2160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3993 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gritstone Bio Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1414.44 and a Gross Margin at -69.28. Gritstone Bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1291.26.

Return on Total Capital for GRTS is now -57.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.61. Additionally, GRTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] managed to generate an average of -$513,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Gritstone Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.53 and a Current Ratio set at 5.53.

Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GRTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GRTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GRTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.