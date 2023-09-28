Dow Inc [DOW] Stock trading around $51.00 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Dow Inc [NYSE: DOW] traded at a high on 09/27/23, posting a 1.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $51.00. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM that Dow’s Commitment Preventing Plastic Leakage Through Operation Clean Sweep(R).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3048665 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dow Inc stands at 2.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.85%.

The market cap for DOW stock reached $35.86 billion, with 704.88 million shares outstanding and 701.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 3048665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dow Inc [DOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $56.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 9.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

How has DOW stock performed recently?

Dow Inc [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for Dow Inc [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.88, while it was recorded at 50.76 for the last single week of trading, and 54.10 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc [DOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

Earnings analysis for Dow Inc [DOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc go to -8.12%.

Insider trade positions for Dow Inc [DOW]

The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.