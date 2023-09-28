Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] Stock trading around $116.84 per share: What’s Next?

Digital Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: DLR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.48% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.77%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Digital Realty To Provide Seamless Access to Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, today announced it will offer connectivity to the recently-launched Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect. Customers can benefit from secure and reliable connectivity to the Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud regions in Frankfurt and Madrid, and they can choose to use Digital Realty to interconnect their Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud-based applications and workloads to other cloud platforms.

Located entirely within the European Union (EU), Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud provides customers with access to OCI’s public cloud services, while giving them additional control over their data privacy and sovereignty requirements. Designed to address the EU’s evolving regulatory landscape, Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud offers customers the services and capabilities of OCI’s public cloud regions with the same prices, support, and service level agreements (SLAs) to run all workloads.

Over the last 12 months, DLR stock rose by 14.80%. The one-year Digital Realty Trust Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.82. The average equity rating for DLR stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.37 billion, with 302.71 million shares outstanding and 302.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, DLR stock reached a trading volume of 3216462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $124.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

DLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.77. With this latest performance, DLR shares dropped by -8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.36, while it was recorded at 121.49 for the last single week of trading, and 108.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Realty Trust Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.10 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Digital Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.76. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] managed to generate an average of $110,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

DLR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc go to 16.51%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.