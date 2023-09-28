Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH] Revenue clocked in at $1.06 billion, down -2.56% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [NYSE: DRH] jumped around 0.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.98 at the close of the session, up 3.23%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY PROVIDES UPDATED INVESTOR PRESENTATION.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: DRH) today made available on its website an updated investor presentation for use at upcoming conferences and meetings containing, among other things, a preliminary estimate of third quarter 2023 RevPAR compared to 2022 and 2019. Please visit https://investor.drhc.com/presentations to view the presentation.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. stock is now -2.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DRH Stock saw the intraday high of $8.06 and lowest of $7.795 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.02, which means current price is +11.76% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, DRH reached a trading volume of 5180229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $9.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRH in the course of the last twelve months was 10.61.

- Advertisements -

How has DRH stock performed recently?

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, DRH shares gained by 1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.01, while it was recorded at 7.84 for the last single week of trading, and 8.28 for the last 200 days.

Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.72 and a Gross Margin at +27.93. Diamondrock Hospitality Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.92.

Return on Total Capital for DRH is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.56. Additionally, DRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH] managed to generate an average of $3,644,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Earnings analysis for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. go to -9.50%.

Insider trade positions for Diamondrock Hospitality Co. [DRH]

The top three institutional holders of DRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DRH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DRH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.