Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] moved up 1.91: Why It’s Important

Costco Wholesale Corp [NASDAQ: COST] gained 1.91% on the last trading session, reaching $563.53 price per share at the time. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Results.

Net sales for the 17-week fourth quarter were $77.43 billion, an increase of 9.4 percent from $70.76 billion in the 16-week fourth quarter last year. Net sales for the 53-week fiscal year were $237.71 billion, an increase of 6.7 percent from $222.73 billion in the 52-week fiscal year of 2022.

Costco Wholesale Corp represents 442.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $249.73 billion with the latest information. COST stock price has been found in the range of $544.73 to $566.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, COST reached a trading volume of 4587823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $569.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corp is set at 8.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 37.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for COST stock

Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 554.19, while it was recorded at 557.76 for the last single week of trading, and 512.06 for the last 200 days.

Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.43 and a Gross Margin at +12.15. Costco Wholesale Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.57.

Return on Total Capital for COST is now 25.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.20. Additionally, COST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costco Wholesale Corp [COST] managed to generate an average of $19,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 112.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.68.Costco Wholesale Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 1.07.

Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corp go to 8.42%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Costco Wholesale Corp [COST]

The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.