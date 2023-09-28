Civitas Resources Inc [CIVI] gain 49.70% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

Civitas Resources Inc [NYSE: CIVI] gained 0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $81.40 price per share at the time. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM that Civitas Resources Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Hayward Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) will replace Syneos Health Inc. (NASD: SYNH) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) will replace Civitas Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 29. Elliot Investment Management is acquiring Syneos Health in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Civitas Resources Inc represents 85.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.63 billion with the latest information. CIVI stock price has been found in the range of $78.38 to $82.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, CIVI reached a trading volume of 3610572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Civitas Resources Inc [CIVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIVI shares is $92.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for Civitas Resources Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Civitas Resources Inc is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIVI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.79.

Trading performance analysis for CIVI stock

Civitas Resources Inc [CIVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, CIVI shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Civitas Resources Inc [CIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.71, while it was recorded at 79.76 for the last single week of trading, and 69.38 for the last 200 days.

Civitas Resources Inc [CIVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Civitas Resources Inc [CIVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.46 and a Gross Margin at +56.84. Civitas Resources Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.92.

Return on Total Capital for CIVI is now 36.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Civitas Resources Inc [CIVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.78. Additionally, CIVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Civitas Resources Inc [CIVI] managed to generate an average of $3,535,637 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Civitas Resources Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.79 and a Current Ratio set at 2.79.

Civitas Resources Inc [CIVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Civitas Resources Inc go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Civitas Resources Inc [CIVI]

The top three institutional holders of CIVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.