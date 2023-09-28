Carmax Inc [KMX] stock Upgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $90

- Advertisements -

Carmax Inc [NYSE: KMX] surged by $1.44 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $80.13 during the day while it closed the day at $79.69. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 6:50 AM that CarMax Announces Second Quarter Conference Call.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report its financial results for the second quarter ended August 31, 2023 before the market opens on September 28, 2023, and it will host a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

Participants on the call will include Bill Nash, president and CEO, Enrique Mayor-Mora, executive vice president, CFO and Jon Daniels, senior vice president, CAF Operations. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 274-8461 (or (203) 518-9814 for international access) and entering the conference ID 3171396. A live audio webcast also will be available at investors.carmax.com.

Carmax Inc stock has also loss -2.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KMX stock has declined by -5.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.76% and gained 30.88% year-on date.

The market cap for KMX stock reached $12.61 billion, with 158.08 million shares outstanding and 157.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, KMX reached a trading volume of 3983657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carmax Inc [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $77.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Carmax Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carmax Inc is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMX in the course of the last twelve months was 123.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

KMX stock trade performance evaluation

Carmax Inc [KMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, KMX shares dropped by -0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Carmax Inc [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.10, while it was recorded at 78.25 for the last single week of trading, and 73.18 for the last 200 days.

Carmax Inc [KMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carmax Inc [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.78 and a Gross Margin at +8.61. Carmax Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for KMX is now -0.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carmax Inc [KMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.56. Additionally, KMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carmax Inc [KMX] managed to generate an average of $15,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 69.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Carmax Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.54.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carmax Inc [KMX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carmax Inc go to 16.50%.

Carmax Inc [KMX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KMX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KMX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.