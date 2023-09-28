Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF] is 14.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Cardiff Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: CRDF] price plunged by -1.23 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cardiff Oncology Announces Positive Clinical Data in Pancreatic Cancer and Small Cell Lung Cancer, including Single-Agent Activity from Onvansertib Monotherapy.

Pancreatic Cancer Program.

– Pancreatic cancer Phase 2 trial of onvansertib + SoC in the second-line setting demonstrated greater efficacy vs. historical controls with ORR of 19% (vs. 7.7%) and mPFS of 5.0 months (vs. 3.1 months) -.

A sum of 22553718 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 634.40K shares. Cardiff Oncology Inc shares reached a high of $2.005 and dropped to a low of $1.58 until finishing in the latest session at $1.60.

The one-year CRDF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.14. The average equity rating for CRDF stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDF shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDF stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 174.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

CRDF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, CRDF shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.18 for Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7523, while it was recorded at 1.6160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6484 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardiff Oncology Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -10337.31 and a Gross Margin at +48.19. Cardiff Oncology Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10026.94.

Return on Total Capital for CRDF is now -31.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.55. Additionally, CRDF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF] managed to generate an average of -$1,488,615 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Cardiff Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.16 and a Current Ratio set at 10.16.

Cardiff Oncology Inc [CRDF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.