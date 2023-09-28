BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] moved up 1.27: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

BHP Group Limited ADR [NYSE: BHP] closed the trading session at $55.70 on 09/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.035, while the highest price level was $56.05. The company report on May 30, 2023 at 4:16 AM that BHP and Microsoft use AI to lift Escondida copper recovery.

Laguna Seca concentrator at Escondida.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.23 percent and weekly performance of -3.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, BHP reached to a volume of 3085431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $56.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for BHP Group Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group Limited ADR is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

- Advertisements -

BHP stock trade performance evaluation

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, BHP shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.18, while it was recorded at 55.85 for the last single week of trading, and 60.98 for the last 200 days.

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BHP Group Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group Limited ADR go to -10.10%.

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BHP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BHP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.