Asana Inc [ASAN] Revenue clocked in at $606.54 million, up 25.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Asana Inc [NYSE: ASAN] jumped around 0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.24 at the close of the session, up 1.17%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Asana to Hold Investor Day on October 3, 2023.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform, today announced that it will hold an investor session beginning at 11:10am ET (8:10am PT) on Tuesday, October 3, as part of the Work Innovation Summit in New York City. Investors can register to attend the event in-person here.

The live webcast and replay of the investor session will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https://investors.asana.com.

Asana Inc stock is now 25.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASAN Stock saw the intraday high of $17.675 and lowest of $16.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.14, which means current price is +52.30% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 3351249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asana Inc [ASAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $23.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Asana Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

How has ASAN stock performed recently?

Asana Inc [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, ASAN shares dropped by -18.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.36 for Asana Inc [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.66, while it was recorded at 17.12 for the last single week of trading, and 18.80 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc [ASAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Asana Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.84 and a Current Ratio set at 1.84.

Insider trade positions for Asana Inc [ASAN]

The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.