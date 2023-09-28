Antero Midstream Corp [AM] moved up 1.61: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Antero Midstream Corp [NYSE: AM] closed the trading session at $12.01 on 09/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.905, while the highest price level was $12.125. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Antero Midstream Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) (“Antero Midstream” or the “Company”) today announced its second quarter 2023 financial and operational results. The relevant unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Midstream’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.31 percent and weekly performance of 1.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, AM reached to a volume of 3265307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Antero Midstream Corp [AM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AM shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AM stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Antero Midstream Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Midstream Corp is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

AM stock trade performance evaluation

Antero Midstream Corp [AM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.87. With this latest performance, AM shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for Antero Midstream Corp [AM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.87, while it was recorded at 11.84 for the last single week of trading, and 11.00 for the last 200 days.

Antero Midstream Corp [AM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Antero Midstream Corp [AM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.66 and a Gross Margin at +61.35. Antero Midstream Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.93.

Return on Total Capital for AM is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Antero Midstream Corp [AM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.32. Additionally, AM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Antero Midstream Corp [AM] managed to generate an average of $556,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Antero Midstream Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 0.97.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Antero Midstream Corp [AM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Midstream Corp go to 10.50%.

Antero Midstream Corp [AM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.