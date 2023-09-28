Alpha Teknova Inc [TKNO] is -45.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Alpha Teknova Inc [NASDAQ: TKNO] price surged by 5.82 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Teknova Launches Latest Proprietary AAV-Tek™ Product and End-to-End Plasmid Workflow Solutions to Streamline Therapeutic Process Development.

Novel AEX screening kit – now available for AAV6 – and an expansive suite of high-quality reagents designed to expedite plasmid production will help accelerate breakthroughs across multiple AAV constructs and workflows.

A sum of 3452940 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 35.37K shares. Alpha Teknova Inc shares reached a high of $4.27 and dropped to a low of $2.35 until finishing in the latest session at $3.09.

The one-year TKNO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.86. The average equity rating for TKNO stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alpha Teknova Inc [TKNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TKNO shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TKNO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpha Teknova Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

TKNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Alpha Teknova Inc [TKNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.36. With this latest performance, TKNO shares gained by 39.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.61 for Alpha Teknova Inc [TKNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alpha Teknova Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpha Teknova Inc [TKNO] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.42. Alpha Teknova Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -114.60.

Return on Total Capital for TKNO is now -19.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpha Teknova Inc [TKNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.36. Additionally, TKNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alpha Teknova Inc [TKNO] managed to generate an average of -$163,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Alpha Teknova Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Alpha Teknova Inc [TKNO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TKNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock