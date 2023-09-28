Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM] moved down -3.89: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [NYSE: AEM] traded at a low on 09/27/23, posting a -3.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $45.18. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Azimut Announces $8 Million Bought Deal Private Placement Financing.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3704956 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd stands at 2.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.19%.

The market cap for AEM stock reached $22.34 billion, with 494.38 million shares outstanding and 493.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 3704956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEM shares is $68.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 33.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

- Advertisements -

How has AEM stock performed recently?

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.07. With this latest performance, AEM shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.53 for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.75, while it was recorded at 47.78 for the last single week of trading, and 51.57 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.86 and a Gross Margin at +29.89. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 11.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.20. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM] managed to generate an average of $54,180 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd go to -0.70%.

Insider trade positions for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd [AEM]

The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.