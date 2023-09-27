Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZYNE] moved down -3.03: Why It’s Important

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ZYNE] closed the trading session at $1.28 on 09/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.27, while the highest price level was $1.34. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Data from Phase 2 INSPIRE Trial in 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome at The Society for the Study of Behavioural Phenotypes (SSBP) 25th International Research Symposium.

Zygel™ (ZYN002) achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements from baseline in multiple efficacy assessments and was generally well-tolerated through 38 weeks of treatment in INSPIRE, a Phase 2 trial with Zygel in children and adolescents with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 141.51 percent and weekly performance of -3.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 212.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 306.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 885.52K shares, ZYNE reached to a volume of 5694990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZYNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYNE shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYNE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

ZYNE stock trade performance evaluation

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZYNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares dropped by -3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 212.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.50 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9551, while it was recorded at 1.3260 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5761 for the last 200 days.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZYNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -59.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,297,622 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.41 and a Current Ratio set at 3.41.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc [ZYNE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZYNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZYNE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.