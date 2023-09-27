why Sharps Technology Inc [STSS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.00

Sharps Technology Inc [NASDAQ: STSS] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.89 during the day while it closed the day at $0.82. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Sharps Technology Signs Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire InjectEZ Specialty Copolymer Syringe Manufacturing Facility and a 10-Year Purchase Agreement for Over $400 Million from Nephron Pharmaceuticals.

$50 Million acquisition of InjectEZ strengthens manufacturing capacity and establishes Sharps’ leading position in the specialized copolymer prefillable syringe system industry.

Signed term sheet providing for up to $75 Million in debt financing to be used for the acquisition.

Sharps Technology Inc stock has also gained 25.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STSS stock has inclined by 3.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.51% and lost -32.31% year-on date.

The market cap for STSS stock reached $9.55 million, with 9.41 million shares outstanding and 7.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 49.90K shares, STSS reached a trading volume of 12937204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sharps Technology Inc [STSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STSS shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STSS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharps Technology Inc is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

STSS stock trade performance evaluation

Sharps Technology Inc [STSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.04. With this latest performance, STSS shares dropped by -2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Sharps Technology Inc [STSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7911, while it was recorded at 0.6277 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0639 for the last 200 days.

Sharps Technology Inc [STSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for STSS is now -129.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sharps Technology Inc [STSS] managed to generate an average of -$79,994 per employee.Sharps Technology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Sharps Technology Inc [STSS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of STSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in STSS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in STSS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.