why JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $156.26

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] plunged by -$1.52 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $145.84 during the day while it closed the day at $144.93. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 10:14 AM that JPMorgan Chase Settles Remaining Litigations Relating to Jeffrey Epstein.

Today, JPMorgan Chase announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) government to resolve pending litigation related to Jeffrey Epstein. The settlement terms provide for a payment by JPMorgan Chase of $55 million – the majority of which will go to local charities and assisting victims – plus an additional $20 million in attorneys’ fees.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock has also loss -2.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JPM stock has inclined by 4.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.79% and gained 8.08% year-on date.

The market cap for JPM stock reached $421.18 billion, with 2.93 billion shares outstanding and 2.88 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.24M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 7467277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $156.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.04.

JPM stock trade performance evaluation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.43 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.68, while it was recorded at 146.51 for the last single week of trading, and 140.70 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.69. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $127,627 per employee.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.47.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -4.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.