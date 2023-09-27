why ESS Tech Inc [GWH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.39

ESS Tech Inc [NYSE: GWH] jumped around 0.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.87 at the close of the session, up 6.86%. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Honeywell and ESS Tech, Inc. Collaborate to Accelerate Commercial Deployment of Iron Flow Battery Energy Storage Systems.

Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced a strategic collaboration with ESS Tech, Inc. (ESS) (NYSE: GWH) to advance technology development and market adoption of iron flow battery (IFB) energy storage systems. Honeywell has made an investment in ESS as part of this collaboration.

The relationship builds upon each company’s development of energy storage systems, and brings together ESS’ market-leading, patented IFB design with Honeywell’s advanced materials and energy systems expertise.

ESS Tech Inc stock is now -23.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GWH Stock saw the intraday high of $2.04 and lowest of $1.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.04, which means current price is +149.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, GWH reached a trading volume of 6142250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ESS Tech Inc [GWH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWH shares is $2.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for ESS Tech Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ESS Tech Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 85.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has GWH stock performed recently?

ESS Tech Inc [GWH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.50. With this latest performance, GWH shares gained by 22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.01 for ESS Tech Inc [GWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5706, while it was recorded at 1.5400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6262 for the last 200 days.

ESS Tech Inc [GWH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ESS Tech Inc [GWH] shares currently have an operating margin of -11800.00 and a Gross Margin at -197.20. ESS Tech Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8721.36.

Return on Total Capital for GWH is now -59.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ESS Tech Inc [GWH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.29. Additionally, GWH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ESS Tech Inc [GWH] managed to generate an average of -$287,708 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ESS Tech Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.64 and a Current Ratio set at 4.64.

Earnings analysis for ESS Tech Inc [GWH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GWH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESS Tech Inc go to -6.30%.

Insider trade positions for ESS Tech Inc [GWH]

The top three institutional holders of GWH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GWH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GWH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.