why BlackBerry Ltd [BB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.44

BlackBerry Ltd [NYSE: BB] loss -2.20% or -0.11 points to close at $4.88 with a heavy trading volume of 5311572 shares. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM that Mitsubishi Electric Selects BlackBerry to Power its New In-Vehicle System.

Mitsubishi Electric FLEXConnect™ powered by BlackBerry IVY® enables new in-cabin experiences and improves safety with edge intelligence.

– Mitsubishi Electric (TOKYO: 6503) and BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Mitsubishi Electric’s new automotive in-cabin system, Mitsubishi Electric FLEXConnect™, will be powered by BlackBerry IVY®, an edge-to-cloud vehicle data platform. The collaboration will help advance road safety by leveraging an array of sensor data to anticipate safety risks, reduce driver distractions, highlight potential driving hazards, and enable new consumer experiences.

It opened the trading session at $4.93, the shares rose to $5.01 and dropped to $4.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BB points out that the company has recorded 24.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, BB reached to a volume of 5311572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BlackBerry Ltd [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $6.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for BlackBerry Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

Trading performance analysis for BB stock

BlackBerry Ltd [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -6.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for BlackBerry Ltd [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.92, while it was recorded at 5.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Ltd [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -13.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Ltd [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.69. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Ltd [BB] managed to generate an average of -$303,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.BlackBerry Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BlackBerry Ltd [BB]

The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.