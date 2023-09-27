Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [NYSE: CM] closed the trading session at $39.81 on 09/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $39.80, while the highest price level was $40.21. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for September 2023.

CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the September 2023 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which distribute monthly and quarterly.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Unitholders of record on September 29, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable on October 5, 2023. Details of the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.58 percent and weekly performance of -2.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, CM reached to a volume of 4750590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CM shares is $48.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CM stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.98.

CM stock trade performance evaluation

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, CM shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.87 for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.21, while it was recorded at 40.28 for the last single week of trading, and 42.41 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.72. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.01.

Return on Total Capital for CM is now 3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.74. Additionally, CM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM] managed to generate an average of $123,347 per employee.Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce go to 1.85%.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.