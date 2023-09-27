Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Cameco Corp. [CCJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cameco Corp. [NYSE: CCJ] traded at a low on 09/26/23, posting a -2.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.62. The company report on September 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Cameco Provides Production and Market Update.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) provided a market update today regarding challenges at the Cigar Lake mine and Key Lake mill that are expected to impact our 2023 production forecast.

At the Cigar Lake mine, we now expect to produce up to 16.3 million pounds of uranium concentrate (U3O8) (100% basis) this year, a reduction from the previous forecast of 18 million pounds U3O8 (100% basis). Production from the McArthur River/Key Lake operations for 2023 is anticipated to be 14 million pounds U3O8 (100% basis), down from the previous forecast of 15 million pounds U3O8 (100% basis).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4681129 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cameco Corp. stands at 3.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.89%.

The market cap for CCJ stock reached $17.60 billion, with 432.52 million shares outstanding and 431.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 4681129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cameco Corp. [CCJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $34.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corp. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 170.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has CCJ stock performed recently?

Cameco Corp. [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.13 for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.98, while it was recorded at 40.07 for the last single week of trading, and 29.22 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corp. [CCJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corp. [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.62 and a Gross Margin at +9.16. Cameco Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.78.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corp. [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.24. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Cameco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.64.

Insider trade positions for Cameco Corp. [CCJ]

The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CCJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CCJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.