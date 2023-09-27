United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] Is Currently -27.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

United Natural Foods Inc. [NYSE: UNFI] slipped around -5.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.73 at the close of the session, down -27.43%. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that United Natural Foods, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter (13 weeks) and fiscal year (52 weeks) ended July 29, 2023.

United Natural Foods Inc. stock is now -64.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNFI Stock saw the intraday high of $16.2492 and lowest of $13.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.88, which means current price is +0.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 553.14K shares, UNFI reached a trading volume of 5063603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNFI shares is $23.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for United Natural Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Natural Foods Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNFI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.49.

How has UNFI stock performed recently?

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.46. With this latest performance, UNFI shares dropped by -30.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.08 for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.78, while it was recorded at 17.95 for the last single week of trading, and 28.17 for the last 200 days.

United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.21 and a Gross Margin at +13.48. United Natural Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.86.

Return on Total Capital for UNFI is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 188.83. Additionally, UNFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI] managed to generate an average of $8,185 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.59.United Natural Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 1.44.

Earnings analysis for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Natural Foods Inc. go to -6.60%.

Insider trade positions for United Natural Foods Inc. [UNFI]

The top three institutional holders of UNFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UNFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UNFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.