Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] Revenue clocked in at $184.54 million, down -81.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] closed the trading session at $0.30 on 09/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2929, while the highest price level was $0.3501. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 5:45 AM that Tritium Announces First Half Calendar Year and Full Fiscal Year Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2023, Including Record First Half 2023 Calendar Year Revenue of $112 Million and a $75 Million Financing Commitment.

Highlights.

The Company achieved record revenue of $112 million for the first half of the 2023 calendar year, an increase of more than 286% over the $29 million in revenue from the first half of the 2022 calendar year, meaningfully exceeding the midpoint of the Company’s previously updated guidance for the calendar year published on May 11, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -81.87 percent and weekly performance of -46.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -69.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -72.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, DCFC reached to a volume of 4536428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

DCFC stock trade performance evaluation

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.01. With this latest performance, DCFC shares dropped by -69.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 10.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 4.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.66 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9617, while it was recorded at 0.4181 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1970 for the last 200 days.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.71 and a Gross Margin at -2.87. Tritium DCFC Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.77.

Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DCFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DCFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.