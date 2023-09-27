TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] is -94.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: RNAZ] price plunged by -72.91 percent to reach at -$1.86. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 8:01 PM that TransCode Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $8 Million Public Offering.

ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 16556068 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.06M shares. TransCode Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $0.95 and dropped to a low of $0.67 until finishing in the latest session at $0.69.

The one-year RNAZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.25. The average equity rating for RNAZ stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.45 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

RNAZ Stock Performance Analysis:

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.56. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares dropped by -58.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.27 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.61, while it was recorded at 1.05 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TransCode Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for RNAZ is now -157.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] managed to generate an average of -$924,472 per employee.TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RNAZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RNAZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RNAZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.