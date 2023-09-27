Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] Revenue clocked in at $15.04 billion, up 12.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [NYSE: TEVA] price plunged by -0.29 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Teva to Present at the 21st Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced that Richard Francis, Teva’s President and CEO, will present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023. The presentation will begin at 8:40 A.M. Eastern Time.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, visit Teva’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.tevapharm.com/Events-and-Presentations.

A sum of 7442021 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.42M shares. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares reached a high of $10.40 and dropped to a low of $10.19 until finishing in the latest session at $10.22.

The one-year TEVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.29. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 2.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.54, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading, and 9.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.78.

Return on Total Capital for TEVA is now 8.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.21. Additionally, TEVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 246.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] managed to generate an average of -$214,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

TEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR go to 1.60%.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TEVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.