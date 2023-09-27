Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] Revenue clocked in at $120.18 million, down -43.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Terran Orbital Corp [NYSE: LLAP] price plunged by -2.88 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Terran Orbital Announces Closing of $32.5 Million Public Offering.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 23,214,290 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 23,214,290 shares of common stock, at a combined public offering price of $1.40 per share (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.50 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing occurred on September 21, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 5136649 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.76M shares. Terran Orbital Corp shares reached a high of $0.9485 and dropped to a low of $0.8651 until finishing in the latest session at $0.89.

The one-year LLAP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.98. The average equity rating for LLAP stock is currently 1.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $6.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corp is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27.

LLAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.36. With this latest performance, LLAP shares dropped by -24.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.73 for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2937, while it was recorded at 1.0033 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6115 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Terran Orbital Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -137.02 and a Gross Margin at -18.31. Terran Orbital Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.01.

Return on Total Capital for LLAP is now -65.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.91. Additionally, LLAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 215.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] managed to generate an average of -$341,625 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Terran Orbital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.01 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

LLAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corp go to 28.00%.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LLAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LLAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.