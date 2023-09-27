Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] Revenue clocked in at $34.99 billion, down -7.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corp. [NASDAQ: SBUX] closed the trading session at $92.00 on 09/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.18, while the highest price level was $92.4899. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM that Starbucks Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Commemorates Thirteenth Consecutive Annual Increase with CAGR of Approximately 20%.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.53 to $0.57 per share of outstanding Common Stock. This increase will be effective with the dividend payable on November 24, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 10, 2023, and raises the company’s annual dividend rate to $2.28 per share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.26 percent and weekly performance of -3.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.90M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 6085542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $114.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Starbucks Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corp. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.09 for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.31, while it was recorded at 93.34 for the last single week of trading, and 101.99 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 25.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.47. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 157.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $8,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Starbucks Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corp. [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corp. go to 16.30%.

Starbucks Corp. [SBUX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SBUX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SBUX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.