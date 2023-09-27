Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] Revenue clocked in at $25.14 billion, down -21.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Southwest Airlines Co [NYSE: LUV] price plunged by -3.42 percent to reach at -$0.94. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CELEBRATES WEEK OF WOW WITH 50% OFF LIMITED BASE FARES AND DAILY DEALS FOR FALL AND WINTER TRAVEL.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today launched one of its largest sales of the year as part of its Week of WOW. Starting today, through Sept. 28, 2023, 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time, Customers can take advantage of 50% off base fares on limited flights by using WOW50 in the promo code box when booking travel between Oct. 24, 2023, and March 6, 2024.1 Restrictions, exclusions, and blackout dates apply. Seats and days are limited. Discount applied before government taxes and fees. Visit Southwest.com® to book and view the full terms and conditions.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“We understand flexibility and great deals are top of mind for Customers looking to book their next trip,” said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines. “This is why we’re introducing a full week of daily travel deals. It’s our Week of Wow, including 50% off base fares; discounts on car rentals, hotels, and vacation packages; and more Rapid Rewards earning opportunities, giving Customers more ways to save money on their fall and winter trips.”.

A sum of 10179442 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.37M shares. Southwest Airlines Co shares reached a high of $27.61 and dropped to a low of $26.545 until finishing in the latest session at $26.56.

The one-year LUV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.56. The average equity rating for LUV stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $58.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.45.

LUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.13. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.57 for Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.99, while it was recorded at 27.78 for the last single week of trading, and 33.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southwest Airlines Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.78 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Southwest Airlines Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.26.

Return on Total Capital for LUV is now 0.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.25. Additionally, LUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] managed to generate an average of $8,086 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Southwest Airlines Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

LUV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co go to 44.58%.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LUV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LUV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.