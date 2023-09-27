Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] is 55.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Roivant Sciences Ltd [NASDAQ: ROIV] gained 21.55% on the last trading session, reaching $12.41 price per share at the time. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Roivant Announces Positive Initial IMVT-1402 Phase 1 SAD and 300 mg Subcutaneous MAD Results.

IMVT-1402 subcutaneous (SC) doses achieved peak Immunoglobulin G (IgG) reductions that are similar to those previously observed with batoclimab.

No decrease in serum albumin below baseline or increase in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) above baseline was observed after 4 weeks of dosing in the 300 mg multiple-ascending dose (MAD) SC cohort.

Roivant Sciences Ltd represents 760.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.58 billion with the latest information. ROIV stock price has been found in the range of $11.75 to $12.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, ROIV reached a trading volume of 22029650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIV shares is $15.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Roivant Sciences Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roivant Sciences Ltd is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 121.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

Trading performance analysis for ROIV stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.91. With this latest performance, ROIV shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 315.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.29, while it was recorded at 10.70 for the last single week of trading, and 9.28 for the last 200 days.

Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV] managed to generate an average of -$193,201 per employee.Roivant Sciences Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.35 and a Current Ratio set at 6.37.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Roivant Sciences Ltd [ROIV]

The top three institutional holders of ROIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.