Rite Aid Corp. [RAD] fell -87.18% so far this year. What now?

Rite Aid Corp. [NYSE: RAD] traded at a high on 09/26/23, posting a 9.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.43. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 3:15 PM that Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs Announce Availability of Appointments for Updated COVID-19 Vaccine.

Customers can now schedule appointments at Riteaid.com and Bartelldrugs.com.

Following FDA authorization and CDC recommendation, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today announced that scheduling is now available for eligible customers seeking the updated COVID-19 (2023-2024) vaccines at its locations and at Bartell Drugs locations in the Pacific Northwest. Appointments are available beginning on Friday, September 22.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5568071 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rite Aid Corp. stands at 16.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.04%.

The market cap for RAD stock reached $24.28 million, with 56.63 million shares outstanding and 55.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.51M shares, RAD reached a trading volume of 5568071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rite Aid Corp. [RAD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00.

How has RAD stock performed recently?

Rite Aid Corp. [RAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.50. With this latest performance, RAD shares dropped by -39.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.02 for Rite Aid Corp. [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3464, while it was recorded at 0.5485 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3788 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corp. [RAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corp. [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.94. Rite Aid Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.11.

Return on Total Capital for RAD is now 1.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.83. Additionally, RAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rite Aid Corp. [RAD] managed to generate an average of -$15,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.82.Rite Aid Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Earnings analysis for Rite Aid Corp. [RAD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corp. go to -3.69%.

Insider trade positions for Rite Aid Corp. [RAD]

The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RAD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RAD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.