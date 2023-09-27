Qualcomm Inc. [QCOM] Stock trading around $109.72 per share: What’s Next?

Qualcomm Inc. [NASDAQ: QCOM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.90%. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Qualcomm Works To Expand Entrepreneurship in Senegal.

Qualcomm

Over the last 12 months, QCOM stock dropped by -9.46%. The one-year Qualcomm Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.57. The average equity rating for QCOM stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $122.45 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.29M shares, QCOM stock reached a trading volume of 6556891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Qualcomm Inc. [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $201.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Qualcomm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualcomm Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

QCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Qualcomm Inc. [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.96 for Qualcomm Inc. [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.74, while it was recorded at 109.00 for the last single week of trading, and 118.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qualcomm Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualcomm Inc. [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.49 and a Gross Margin at +57.84. Qualcomm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.38.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 48.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qualcomm Inc. [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.71. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qualcomm Inc. [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $254,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Qualcomm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

QCOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualcomm Inc. go to -11.57%.

Qualcomm Inc. [QCOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in QCOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in QCOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.